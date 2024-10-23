Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (KNSA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, October 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter.
Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.03. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 7.79% and a negative net margin of 3.10%. The business had revenue of $108.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 51.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 3.5 %
KNSA stock opened at $26.79 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 243.55 and a beta of 0.33. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $14.12 and a twelve month high of $27.92.
A number of research firms recently weighed in on KNSA. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.60.
Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical needs worldwide. Its product candidates include ARCALYST, an interleukin-1alpha and interleukin-1beta, for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, which is an inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor that completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; Vixarelimab, a monoclonal antibody, that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis, a chronic inflammatory skin condition; and KPL-404, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of the CD40- CD154 interaction, a T-cell co-stimulatory signal critical for B-cell maturation, immunoglobulin class switching, and type 1 immune response.
