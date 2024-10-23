Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September (BATS:BSEP) Shares Bought by Chris Bulman Inc

Chris Bulman Inc raised its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September (BATS:BSEP – Free Report) by 423.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,833 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,337 shares during the period. Chris Bulman Inc’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September by 3,510.2% in the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 398,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,783,000 after buying an additional 387,385 shares during the last quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,237,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September by 618.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 57,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,242,000 after purchasing an additional 49,139 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 45,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,840,000 after purchasing an additional 11,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berkshire Money Management Inc. lifted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Berkshire Money Management Inc. now owns 38,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,607,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September Price Performance

BSEP opened at $42.58 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.56. The stock has a market cap of $163.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.71 and a beta of 0.76.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September

The Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September (BSEP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BSEP was launched on Sep 3, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

