Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Stock Holdings Lifted by Global X Japan Co. Ltd.

Global X Japan Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 51,832 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 9,735 shares during the period. Micron Technology makes up approximately 0.7% of Global X Japan Co. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Global X Japan Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $5,375,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,931,811 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $227,741,000 after purchasing an additional 20,741 shares during the period. Chapin Davis Inc. acquired a new position in Micron Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,056,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in Micron Technology by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 434,596 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $45,072,000 after buying an additional 9,992 shares in the last quarter. Norden Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 1,916.7% during the 1st quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 50,134 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,910,000 after buying an additional 47,648 shares during the period. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $8,558,000. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MU has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America increased their price objective on Micron Technology from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Micron Technology from $145.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Micron Technology from $130.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $153.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.85.

Insider Buying and Selling at Micron Technology

In related news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,890 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $552,570.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 135,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,348,790. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MU opened at $107.82 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $119.56 billion, a PE ratio of -75.93 and a beta of 1.18. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.88 and a 52 week high of $157.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $99.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.17.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.21. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 1.58% and a net margin of 3.10%. The company had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.21) earnings per share. Micron Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 8.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, October 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 7th. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is presently -32.39%.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

