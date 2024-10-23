Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC) Raises Dividend to $0.33 Per Share

Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 25th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 25th will be given a dividend of 0.333 per share on Tuesday, November 5th. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 25th. This is a positive change from Concentrix’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30.

Concentrix has a dividend payout ratio of 10.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Concentrix to earn $11.02 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.33 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 12.1%.

Shares of NASDAQ:CNXC opened at $45.16 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $62.04 and a 200-day moving average of $62.19. Concentrix has a one year low of $44.95 and a one year high of $106.10.

Concentrix ( NASDAQ:CNXC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 25th. The company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. Concentrix had a return on equity of 16.57% and a net margin of 2.18%. Concentrix’s revenue was up 46.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.54 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Concentrix will post 10.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Cormac J. Twomey sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total transaction of $29,852.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,188,674.01. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Cormac J. Twomey sold 1,544 shares of Concentrix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.38, for a total value of $79,330.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,783 shares in the company, valued at $1,427,490.54. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Cormac J. Twomey sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total transaction of $29,852.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,188,674.01. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,167 shares of company stock worth $653,747 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Concentrix from $125.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Concentrix in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Concentrix from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Baird R W upgraded shares of Concentrix to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Barrington Research cut their target price on shares of Concentrix from $84.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.00.

Concentrix Corporation engages in the provision of technology-infused customer experience (CX) solutions worldwide. The company provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services, across various channels of communication, such as voice, chat, email, social media, asynchronous messaging, and custom applications.

