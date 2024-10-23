FY2024 EPS Estimates for BCB Bancorp Lowered by DA Davidson

BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCBP – Free Report) – Research analysts at DA Davidson reduced their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of BCB Bancorp in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 22nd. DA Davidson analyst M. Navas now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.25 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.30. The consensus estimate for BCB Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $1.32 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for BCB Bancorp’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.27 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of BCB Bancorp from $13.25 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of BCB Bancorp from $11.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th.

BCB Bancorp Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of BCB Bancorp stock opened at $11.92 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. BCB Bancorp has a 52-week low of $9.19 and a 52-week high of $13.90. The company has a market cap of $202.13 million, a P/E ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 0.57.

BCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCBP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $51.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.29 million. BCB Bancorp had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 7.42%.

BCB Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 1st. BCB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.03%.

Institutional Trading of BCB Bancorp

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC grew its position in BCB Bancorp by 105.3% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,116 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,624 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in BCB Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $334,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in BCB Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in BCB Bancorp by 51.7% during the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 53,760 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 18,327 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its stake in BCB Bancorp by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 17,348 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 3,483 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.00% of the company’s stock.

BCB Bancorp Company Profile

BCB Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for BCB Community Bank that engages in the provision of banking products and services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers insured deposit products, including savings and club accounts, interest and non-interest-bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

