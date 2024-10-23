Liberty Capital Management Inc. Has $2.04 Million Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Liberty Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 41,395 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,165 shares during the quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $2,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mustard Seed Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mustard Seed Financial LLC now owns 24,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC now owns 32,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC now owns 12,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 22,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Columbus Macro LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 14,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:VTIP opened at $48.87 on Wednesday. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 1 year low of $47.00 and a 1 year high of $49.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.48.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were paid a $0.308 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

