Liberty Capital Management Inc. Takes $218,000 Position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Liberty Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 7,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SCHE. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5,410.5% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,769,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,935,000 after buying an additional 2,719,430 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 85,303,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,153,908,000 after buying an additional 1,381,789 shares during the last quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at about $28,815,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 693.0% during the first quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 913,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,064,000 after buying an additional 798,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orgel Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 58.5% during the first quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,443,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,458,000 after buying an additional 532,740 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHE opened at $28.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 0.83. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $22.88 and a 12-month high of $30.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.93.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

