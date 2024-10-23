Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) Position Reduced by Lanham O Dell & Company Inc.

Lanham O Dell & Company Inc. lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 92.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,839 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,153 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF comprises about 0.2% of Lanham O Dell & Company Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Lanham O Dell & Company Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning raised its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 8.6% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 91,686,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,886,569,000 after acquiring an additional 7,248,297 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,326,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,711,029,000 after purchasing an additional 6,253,040 shares during the period. Axiom Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 20.7% during the third quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC now owns 27,905,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,065,731,000 after acquiring an additional 4,794,485 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 6.3% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,675,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $913,244,000 after acquiring an additional 746,645 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona PSPRS Trust bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the second quarter worth about $472,909,000.

BND stock opened at $73.37 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.99. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.99 and a fifty-two week high of $75.67.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.2255 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

