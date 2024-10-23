Community Trust & Investment Co. Grows Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Community Trust & Investment Co. raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 241,103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF makes up 1.5% of Community Trust & Investment Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Community Trust & Investment Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $23,488,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Eastern Bank purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 6,350.0% in the second quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 387 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VNQ stock opened at $95.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $70.61 and a one year high of $99.58. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $95.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.38.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

