MFA Wealth Advisors LLC Has $829,000 Stock Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

MFA Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 927 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 59 shares during the quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $829,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Affirmative Financial Network lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 895 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $801,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the period. Morling Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in ServiceNow by 2.5% in the second quarter. Morling Financial Advisors LLC now owns 527 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its position in ServiceNow by 1.2% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,089 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $974,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Optas LLC grew its stake in ServiceNow by 1.7% during the first quarter. Optas LLC now owns 815 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $621,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 268 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on NOW. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $850.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on ServiceNow from $885.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on ServiceNow from $780.00 to $820.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on ServiceNow from $780.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on ServiceNow from $900.00 to $1,055.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $927.62.

ServiceNow Stock Performance

NYSE:NOW opened at $907.68 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. ServiceNow, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $527.24 and a fifty-two week high of $949.59. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $880.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $795.09. The company has a market capitalization of $186.07 billion, a PE ratio of 97.08, a P/E/G ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 0.99.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The information technology services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 14.52%. ServiceNow’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at ServiceNow

In other news, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 804 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $812.00, for a total value of $652,848.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,457,924. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other ServiceNow news, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 804 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $812.00, for a total value of $652,848.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,457,924. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 353 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $924.96, for a total value of $326,510.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,027 shares in the company, valued at $2,799,853.92. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,467 shares of company stock valued at $4,450,447. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ServiceNow Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

Featured Stories

