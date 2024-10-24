MFA Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 313 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

MFA Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 2.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 15,664 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 313 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ accounts for 1.7% of MFA Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $7,645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. RAM Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 6.1% during the third quarter. RAM Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,147 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the third quarter worth about $4,643,000. Sprinkle Financial Consultants LLC raised its stake in Invesco QQQ by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sprinkle Financial Consultants LLC now owns 1,453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $709,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Guidance Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Guidance Capital Inc. now owns 6,201 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,066,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 192.2% in the 3rd quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,394 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trading Down 1.5 %

Invesco QQQ stock opened at $488.36 on Thursday. Invesco QQQ has a 1 year low of $342.35 and a 1 year high of $503.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $479.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $466.12.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd will be issued a $0.677 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

