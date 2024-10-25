Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) Price Target Raised to $13.00

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at Leerink Partners from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Leerink Partners’ target price suggests a potential upside of 132.14% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a research report on Friday. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.83.

Aquestive Therapeutics stock opened at $5.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $509.82 million, a P/E ratio of -13.33 and a beta of 2.85. Aquestive Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.37 and a 12-month high of $6.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.75.

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $20.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Aquestive Therapeutics will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AQST. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Aquestive Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $27,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Aquestive Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $54,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $990,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 115.5% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 29,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 15,601 shares during the last quarter. 32.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company in the United States and internationally. The company markets Sympazan, an oral soluble film formulation of clobazam for the treatment of lennox-gastaut syndrome; Suboxone, a sublingual film formulation of buprenorphine and naloxone for the treatment of opioid dependence; Zuplenz, an oral soluble film formulation of ondansetron for the treatment of nausea and vomiting associated with chemotherapy and post-operative recovery; and Azstarys, a once-daily product for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder.

