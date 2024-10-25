Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC) Shares Acquired by Lake Street Advisors Group LLC

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 320,008 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,720 shares during the quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure were worth $13,898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,267,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,844,000 after acquiring an additional 279,676 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,527,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,880,000 after acquiring an additional 169,892 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,872,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,704,000 after acquiring an additional 236,355 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,249,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,083,000 after acquiring an additional 136,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 2,081,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,416,000 after acquiring an additional 23,882 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BIPC traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $43.55. The company had a trading volume of 29,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 509,954. The stock has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a PE ratio of 30.26 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.96. Brookfield Infrastructure Co. has a 1-year low of $25.48 and a 1-year high of $44.03.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. Brookfield Infrastructure’s payout ratio is 112.50%.

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated natural gas transmission systems in Brazil. The company also engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution operations in the United Kingdom; and electricity transmission and distribution, as well as gas distribution in Australia.

