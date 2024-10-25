Coerente Capital Management Purchases 1,812 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Coerente Capital Management raised its position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 299,739 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,812 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial comprises about 2.4% of Coerente Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Coerente Capital Management’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $12,820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TFC. Norden Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,351,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 44.4% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,712,848 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $105,353,000 after purchasing an additional 834,048 shares during the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $516,000. M&G Plc bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,804,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,932,261 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $346,957,000 after purchasing an additional 299,196 shares during the last quarter. 71.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Truist Financial Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of TFC stock opened at $43.42 on Friday. Truist Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $27.01 and a 52-week high of $45.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $58.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.36, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.05.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.07. Truist Financial had a positive return on equity of 9.35% and a negative net margin of 4.89%. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. Truist Financial’s revenue was down 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently -145.45%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TFC. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.02.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Truist Financial

About Truist Financial

(Free Report)

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.