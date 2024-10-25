Court Place Advisors LLC Buys 946 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Court Place Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 10.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 946 shares during the period. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust makes up approximately 1.6% of Court Place Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Court Place Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $5,567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 4.5% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 21,291 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,846,000 after buying an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors lifted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 699 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 1,339 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. &PARTNERS increased its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. &PARTNERS now owns 1,134 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 25.6% in the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,047 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MDY traded up $1.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $572.93. 125,217 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 820,282. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $562.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $547.69. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $424.22 and a 12-month high of $585.50. The stock has a market cap of $22.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 1.09.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

