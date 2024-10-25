Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Stake Decreased by Lake Street Advisors Group LLC

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC reduced its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,900,038 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,962 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up approximately 4.6% of Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $100,341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.8% during the second quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 16,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $835,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the period. Seaside Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Seaside Wealth Management Inc. now owns 694,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,829,000 after purchasing an additional 13,909 shares during the period. RHS Financial LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 12.5% during the first quarter. RHS Financial LLC now owns 109,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,495,000 after purchasing an additional 12,196 shares during the period. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 51.3% during the first quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 65,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,307,000 after purchasing an additional 22,358 shares during the period. Finally, XML Financial LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.9% during the second quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 4,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

VEA stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $50.82. 1,383,758 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,482,842. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.51. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $41.48 and a 1 year high of $53.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

