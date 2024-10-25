Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Buys 13,318 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 316,465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,318 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF accounts for 1.6% of Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $34,378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,370 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 12,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,338,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. FC Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. FC Advisory LLC now owns 15,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,672,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Auour Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Auour Investments LLC now owns 2,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 6,086 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

MUB stock traded up $0.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $107.16. 1,072,337 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,376,978. The company has a 50-day moving average of $108.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.23. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $100.78 and a twelve month high of $108.82.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

