Coursera (NYSE:COUR) Sets New 52-Week Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday after BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on the stock from $10.00 to $9.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Coursera traded as low as $5.99 and last traded at $5.99, with a volume of 577697 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $7.62.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Coursera from $10.50 to $9.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Coursera from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Bank of America began coverage on Coursera in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Coursera to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Coursera from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.73.

In other news, Director Andrew Y. Ng sold 6,221 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.03, for a total value of $49,954.63. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,297,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,600,298.13. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Coursera news, Director Andrew Y. Ng sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.40, for a total value of $210,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,203,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,512,692.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Andrew Y. Ng sold 6,221 shares of Coursera stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.03, for a total value of $49,954.63. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,297,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,600,298.13. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,068 shares of company stock valued at $324,787. Company insiders own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of COUR. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coursera by 84.5% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 227,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,191,000 after purchasing an additional 104,236 shares during the period. M&G Plc acquired a new stake in Coursera during the second quarter worth about $5,048,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Coursera by 461.8% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 80,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after buying an additional 66,056 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Coursera by 231.5% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 465,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,528,000 after buying an additional 325,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Coursera by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,151,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,008,000 after acquiring an additional 536,890 shares during the period. 89.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.33 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.34.

Coursera (NYSE:COUR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $176.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.94 million. Coursera had a negative return on equity of 13.92% and a negative net margin of 14.35%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Coursera, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform in the United States, Europe, Africa, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Enterprise, and Degrees. The company offers guided projects, courses, and specializations, as well as online degrees; and certificates for entry-level professional, non-entry level professional, university, and MasterTrack.

