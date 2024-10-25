Hanmi Financial Co. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 (NASDAQ:HAFC)

Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 24th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 4th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the bank on Wednesday, November 20th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 4th.

Hanmi Financial has raised its dividend payment by an average of 24.4% annually over the last three years. Hanmi Financial has a payout ratio of 47.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Hanmi Financial to earn $2.11 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 47.4%.

Get Hanmi Financial alerts:

Hanmi Financial Price Performance

Hanmi Financial stock opened at $23.04 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.35 and a 200-day moving average of $17.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $700.12 million, a P/E ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. Hanmi Financial has a 52 week low of $13.87 and a 52 week high of $23.14.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hanmi Financial ( NASDAQ:HAFC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49. Hanmi Financial had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 9.66%. The business had revenue of $108.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hanmi Financial will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HAFC. Piper Sandler upgraded Hanmi Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $25.50 in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Hanmi Financial in a report on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Hanmi Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Hanmi Financial from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

View Our Latest Analysis on HAFC

Hanmi Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hanmi Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Hanmi Bank that provides business banking products and services in the United States. It offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing checking accounts, savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hanmi Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanmi Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.