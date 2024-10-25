HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) Price Target Raised to $395.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $365.00 to $395.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

HCA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays raised their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $376.00 to $396.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Wolfe Research upgraded HCA Healthcare to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $392.00 price target on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $378.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, HCA Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $367.15.

HCA Healthcare stock opened at $398.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.11, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $394.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $352.30. The company has a market capitalization of $104.48 billion, a PE ratio of 19.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.67. HCA Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $220.55 and a fifty-two week high of $417.14.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $5.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.97 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $17.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.05 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 553.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.29 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare will post 22.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other HCA Healthcare news, EVP Michael S. Cuffe sold 8,358 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.42, for a total transaction of $3,221,340.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,438,494.76. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Michael S. Cuffe sold 8,358 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.42, for a total value of $3,221,340.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,438,494.76. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Christopher F. Wyatt sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.20, for a total transaction of $1,440,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,569,729.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,345 shares of company stock valued at $5,747,945 in the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital World Investors grew its stake in HCA Healthcare by 57.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,792,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019,750 shares in the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the second quarter valued at approximately $131,527,000. Darsana Capital Partners LP grew its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 53.3% in the 2nd quarter. Darsana Capital Partners LP now owns 1,150,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,472,000 after buying an additional 400,000 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB purchased a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth $95,882,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc increased its position in HCA Healthcare by 30.4% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 721,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,581,000 after purchasing an additional 168,093 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

