Legacy Capital Group California Inc. Purchases 201,947 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Legacy Capital Group California Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 109.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 385,660 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 201,947 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF accounts for about 6.5% of Legacy Capital Group California Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Legacy Capital Group California Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $19,568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JPST. Transform Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 10,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. InTrack Investment Management Inc boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc now owns 8,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Hayek Kallen Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Hayek Kallen Investment Management now owns 76,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,881,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 9,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of JPST opened at $50.58 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.46. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a one year low of $49.97 and a one year high of $50.75.

About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

