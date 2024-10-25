Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV Acquires 1,300 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,461 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $1,375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSX. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Phillips 66 during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:PSX opened at $128.49 on Friday. Phillips 66 has a 52 week low of $107.85 and a 52 week high of $174.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company’s fifty day moving average is $132.85 and its 200-day moving average is $139.57. The company has a market capitalization of $53.78 billion, a PE ratio of 11.02, a P/E/G ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.33.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The oil and gas company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.33. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 16.77%. The company had revenue of $38.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 7.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th will be issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is 39.45%.

Insider Activity at Phillips 66

In related news, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 30,000 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.01, for a total value of $4,170,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,390,062.37. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PSX shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $182.00 to $167.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $138.00 to $133.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $156.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $154.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.50.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

(Free Report)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

