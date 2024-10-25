South Atlantic Bancshares (OTCMKTS:SABK) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

South Atlantic Bancshares (OTCMKTS:SABK – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.03, Yahoo Finance reports. The firm had revenue of $24.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.30 million.

South Atlantic Bancshares Stock Performance

South Atlantic Bancshares stock remained flat at $14.27 during mid-day trading on Friday. 451 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,857. South Atlantic Bancshares has a 52-week low of $9.86 and a 52-week high of $15.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.00 million, a PE ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 0.37.

About South Atlantic Bancshares

South Atlantic Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for South Atlantic Bank that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, and corporations in South Carolina. The company offers checking, money market, and saving accounts, as well as certificate of deposit, individual retirement, and health saving accounts; personal, auto, and recreation loans, as well as home equity and ready reserve overdraft line of credits, and commercial lending products; and credit cards.

