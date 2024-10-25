South Atlantic Bancshares (OTCMKTS:SABK) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

South Atlantic Bancshares (OTCMKTS:SABK – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.03, Yahoo Finance reports. The firm had revenue of $24.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.30 million.
South Atlantic Bancshares Stock Performance
South Atlantic Bancshares stock remained flat at $14.27 during mid-day trading on Friday. 451 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,857. South Atlantic Bancshares has a 52-week low of $9.86 and a 52-week high of $15.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.00 million, a PE ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 0.37.
About South Atlantic Bancshares
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than South Atlantic Bancshares
- How to Calculate Options Profits
- Texas Roadhouse Stock Steering for New Highs This Year
- About the Markup Calculator
- Monopar Therapeutics Skyrockets 400% on Licensing Deal
- How to Calculate Stock Profit
- Tractor Supply Stock Pulls Back: A Prime Buying Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for South Atlantic Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South Atlantic Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.