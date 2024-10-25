Travis Perkins (LON:TPK) PT Raised to GBX 880 at Berenberg Bank

Travis Perkins (LON:TPK – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 800 ($10.39) to GBX 880 ($11.43) in a report issued on Thursday, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 1.62% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,100 ($14.28) target price on shares of Travis Perkins in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Travis Perkins to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from GBX 1,100 ($14.28) to GBX 910 ($11.82) in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

Get Travis Perkins alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Travis Perkins

Travis Perkins Stock Down 1.7 %

About Travis Perkins

TPK stock traded down GBX 15 ($0.19) on Thursday, hitting GBX 866 ($11.24). 7,269,565 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 899,542. Travis Perkins has a 12-month low of GBX 687 ($8.92) and a 12-month high of GBX 976 ($12.67). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 905.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 848.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.98, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market cap of £1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -10,831.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.52.

(Get Free Report)

Travis Perkins plc engages in distribution of building material products in the United Kingdom. It operates through Merchanting and Toolstation segments. The company offers tools and building supplies. It also distributes pipeline products, as well as supplies managed services, and commercial and industrial heating and cooling solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Travis Perkins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travis Perkins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.