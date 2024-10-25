West Michigan Advisors LLC Acquires 4,250 Shares of Amplify International Enhanced Dividend Income ETF (NYSEARCA:IDVO)

West Michigan Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Amplify International Enhanced Dividend Income ETF (NYSEARCA:IDVO – Free Report) by 34.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,705 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,250 shares during the quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amplify International Enhanced Dividend Income ETF were worth $514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Amplify International Enhanced Dividend Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $115,000.

Amplify International Enhanced Dividend Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IDVO opened at $31.07 on Friday. Amplify International Enhanced Dividend Income ETF has a 1-year low of $26.08 and a 1-year high of $32.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.31 million, a P/E ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 0.84.

Amplify International Enhanced Dividend Income ETF Profile

The Amplify International Enhanced Dividend Income ETF (IDVO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides current income and capital appreciation by selecting dividend-paying ADRs of stocks from the MSCI ACWI ex USA Index, overlaid with a tactical call writing strategy.

