32,210 Shares in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV) Bought by Edge Financial Advisors LLC

Edge Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 32,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $992,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DFSV. Level Financial Advisors increased its position in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 258.5% during the 1st quarter. Level Financial Advisors now owns 36,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 25,966 shares in the last quarter. BetterWealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. BetterWealth LLC now owns 597,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,972,000 after buying an additional 6,851 shares in the last quarter. Physician Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 31.6% during the first quarter. Physician Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 234,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,051,000 after buying an additional 56,290 shares in the last quarter. Hartline Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 55,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,661,000 after acquiring an additional 13,960 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Price Performance

DFSV stock traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.17. 32,148 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 491,001. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $23.70 and a 52 week high of $32.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 1.13.

About Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF

The Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (DFSV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in broad and diverse portfolio of US small-cap companies. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization. DFSV was launched on Feb 24, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

