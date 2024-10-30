Childress Capital Advisors LLC Makes New $387,000 Investment in U-Haul Holding (NASDAQ:UHAL)

Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in U-Haul Holding (NASDAQ:UHAL – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 5,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of UHAL. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of U-Haul by 26.1% during the first quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,259 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group grew its stake in U-Haul by 23.4% in the second quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 12,459 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 2,362 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in U-Haul during the 1st quarter worth $206,000. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. purchased a new position in U-Haul during the 3rd quarter worth $244,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in U-Haul during the 2nd quarter valued at $248,000. Institutional investors own 3.63% of the company’s stock.

Get U-Haul alerts:

U-Haul Price Performance

Shares of UHAL stock opened at $72.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.83 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. U-Haul Holding has a twelve month low of $48.07 and a twelve month high of $79.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.82.

U-Haul Company Profile

U-Haul ( NASDAQ:UHAL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The transportation company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. U-Haul had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 9.92%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that U-Haul Holding will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Free Report)

U-Haul Holding Company operates as a do-it-yourself moving and storage operator for household and commercial goods in the United States and Canada. The company’s Moving and Storage segment rents trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces primarily to the household movers; and sells moving supplies, towing accessories, and propane.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UHAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U-Haul Holding (NASDAQ:UHAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for U-Haul Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U-Haul and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.