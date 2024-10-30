Highview Capital Management LLC DE Boosts Holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Highview Capital Management LLC DE raised its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 0.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,133 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust makes up about 1.9% of Highview Capital Management LLC DE’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Highview Capital Management LLC DE’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $4,633,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Chris Bulman Inc purchased a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000.

NYSEARCA:MDY opened at $573.99 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $564.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $548.61. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $424.90 and a 1-year high of $585.50. The firm has a market cap of $22.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 1.09.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

