Novartis (NYSE:NVS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.12, Yahoo Finance reports. Novartis had a net margin of 33.76% and a return on equity of 34.56%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.74 earnings per share.

Shares of NVS stock opened at $110.27 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $225.39 billion, a PE ratio of 14.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Novartis has a twelve month low of $92.35 and a twelve month high of $120.92.

NVS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $121.00 price objective (up previously from $119.00) on shares of Novartis in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Bank of America lowered shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Friday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.70.

Novartis AG engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

