FS Credit Opportunities (NYSE:FSCO) Hits New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCO – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $6.75 and last traded at $6.66, with a volume of 485190 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.66.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.44 and a 200 day moving average of $6.31.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 24th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 24th.

In other news, CEO Michael C. Forman sold 218,961 shares of FS Credit Opportunities stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.15, for a total value of $1,346,610.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,297 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $715,226.55. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael C. Forman sold 102,860 shares of FS Credit Opportunities stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.11, for a total transaction of $628,474.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,100.07. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its position in FS Credit Opportunities by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 17,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 1,587 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in FS Credit Opportunities by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 247,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after buying an additional 1,687 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in FS Credit Opportunities by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 26,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC increased its position in shares of FS Credit Opportunities by 14.2% in the second quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 15,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,955 shares during the period. Finally, McAdam LLC raised its stake in shares of FS Credit Opportunities by 4.4% during the third quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 63,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 2,645 shares during the last quarter. 36.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FS Credit Opportunities Corp. is a close ended fixed income fund launched by Franklin Square Capital Partners. The fund is managed by FS Global Advisor, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe, with a strong focus on Europe and the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.

