Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE:ENIC) Short Interest Update

Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE:ENIC – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 763,800 shares, a drop of 20.8% from the October 31st total of 964,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 447,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Institutional Trading of Enel Chile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Enel Chile by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 118,042 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 4,323 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC increased its stake in Enel Chile by 9.9% during the third quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 54,622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 4,903 shares during the last quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co lifted its stake in shares of Enel Chile by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co now owns 700,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after purchasing an additional 5,852 shares in the last quarter. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Enel Chile during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Enel Chile by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 417,347 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. 3.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Enel Chile alerts:

Enel Chile Price Performance

Enel Chile stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.72. 179,634 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 483,506. Enel Chile has a 12-month low of $2.51 and a 12-month high of $3.53. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.79. The company has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.16.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Enel Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Enel Chile from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $3.90 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 22nd.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Enel Chile

About Enel Chile

(Get Free Report)

Enel Chile SA, an electricity utility company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Chile. The company operates through Generation, and Distribution and Networks Segments. It generates electricity through various sources, such as hydroelectric, thermal, wind, solar, and geothermal power plants.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Enel Chile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enel Chile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.