Hills Bank & Trust Co Sells 60 Shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Hills Bank & Trust Co decreased its position in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 945 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 60 shares during the period. Hills Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Pool were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in POOL. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pool by 68.9% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pool by 232.4% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 113 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in shares of Pool by 26.2% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 207 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in Pool in the second quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in Pool during the second quarter worth about $75,000. Institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Pool from $365.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Pool from $377.00 to $408.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Pool from $345.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Pool from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Pool from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $369.11.

Pool Price Performance

Shares of POOL opened at $363.06 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $361.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $352.82. Pool Co. has a 12-month low of $293.51 and a 12-month high of $422.73. The stock has a market cap of $13.89 billion, a PE ratio of 31.24, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The specialty retailer reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.11. Pool had a net margin of 8.42% and a return on equity of 31.89%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Pool Co. will post 11.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pool Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. Pool’s payout ratio is 41.31%.

Pool Profile

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

