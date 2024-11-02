iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) Shares Sold by Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lowered its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 23.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,743 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,536 shares during the quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $3,598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTUM. Fortitude Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1,255.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1,550.0% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of BATS:MTUM opened at $201.70 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $81.37 and a fifty-two week high of $113.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $200.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $193.23. The company has a market cap of $10.92 billion, a PE ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 1.10.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

