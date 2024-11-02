Nuveen Core Plus Bond ETF (NASDAQ:NCPB) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.11 Per Share

Nuveen Core Plus Bond ETF (NASDAQ:NCPB – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 31st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.1129 per share on Monday, November 4th. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 1st. This is a positive change from Nuveen Core Plus Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.
Nuveen Core Plus Bond ETF Price Performance
Shares of NCPB opened at $25.04 on Friday. Nuveen Core Plus Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $24.40 and a 1 year high of $26.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.24.
About Nuveen Core Plus Bond ETF
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Nuveen Core Plus Bond ETF
- Why Understanding Call Option Volume is Essential to Successful Options Trading
- Battle of the Retailers: Who Comes Out on Top?
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks that Can Upgrade Your Portfolio
- HCA Healthcare: Temporary Setbacks, Long-Term Strength
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/28 – 11/1
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Core Plus Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Core Plus Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.