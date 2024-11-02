Nuveen Core Plus Bond ETF (NASDAQ:NCPB) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.11 Per Share

Nuveen Core Plus Bond ETF (NASDAQ:NCPBGet Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 31st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.1129 per share on Monday, November 4th. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 1st. This is a positive change from Nuveen Core Plus Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

Nuveen Core Plus Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NCPB opened at $25.04 on Friday. Nuveen Core Plus Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $24.40 and a 1 year high of $26.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.24.

About Nuveen Core Plus Bond ETF

The Nuveen Core Plus Bond ETF (NCPB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is active, investing in a diversified mix of high-quality and below investment grade securities to optimize returns and manage risks. NCPB was launched on Mar 5, 2024 and is issued by Nuveen.

