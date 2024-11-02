Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Sells 124 Shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC cut its holdings in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,891 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 124 shares during the quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s holdings in Dover were worth $1,130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Dover during the first quarter worth $28,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Dover by 4,400.0% in the 2nd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Dover in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dover during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Dover by 208.0% during the 1st quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. 84.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dover Stock Performance

Shares of Dover stock opened at $189.11 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $187.71 and a 200-day moving average of $182.81. Dover Co. has a 1-year low of $129.63 and a 1-year high of $195.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $25.94 billion, a PE ratio of 16.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.22.

Insider Transactions at Dover

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In related news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 14,818 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $2,593,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,324 shares in the company, valued at $2,156,700. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Dover news, CEO Richard J. Tobin sold 25,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.96, for a total value of $4,549,727.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 182,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,285,578.88. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 14,818 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $2,593,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,156,700. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,042 shares of company stock valued at $7,368,578. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DOV. StockNews.com lowered shares of Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Dover from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $208.00 price target on shares of Dover in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Dover from $192.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Dover from $190.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dover presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $207.44.

Dover Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in vehicle aftermarket, waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

