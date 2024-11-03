Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. Has $142,000 Stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report) by 70.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,395 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 993 shares during the quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF were worth $142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CIBR. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC increased its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 4.1% in the third quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 23,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after acquiring an additional 947 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 7,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 63,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,736,000 after purchasing an additional 5,102 shares during the last quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc now owns 21,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,280,000 after buying an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldstone Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $203,000.

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:CIBR opened at $60.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a PE ratio of 34.35 and a beta of 1.00. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a twelve month low of $44.51 and a twelve month high of $62.94. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.85.

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Cuts Dividend

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th were issued a dividend of $0.0108 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th.

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

