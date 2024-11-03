Pure Financial Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Pure Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,573 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,272,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Conning Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 50.1% during the third quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 2,411 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $920,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the third quarter worth $61,000. First Interstate Bank lifted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 1.9% during the third quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 1,466 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 8.5% in the third quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,841 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 2.8% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,469 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn sold 14,520 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.83, for a total value of $5,326,371.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,301,041.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SHW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Monday, October 7th. StockNews.com lowered Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $392.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $355.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $395.29.

Sherwin-Williams Trading Down 0.2 %

SHW opened at $357.97 on Friday. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52 week low of $240.00 and a 52 week high of $392.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $372.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $336.57. The firm has a market cap of $90.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.18.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.56 by ($0.19). Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 74.45%. The firm had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a $0.715 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.49%.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

