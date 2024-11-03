Pure Financial Advisors LLC Buys 9,041 Shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF)

Pure Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 198,397 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,041 shares during the quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC owned about 0.41% of iShares California Muni Bond ETF worth $11,529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Angeles Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 107.5% during the second quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 583 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000.

Shares of CMF stock opened at $57.06 on Friday. iShares California Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $54.43 and a 12-month high of $58.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $57.71 and a 200-day moving average of $57.32.

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

