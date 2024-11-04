3,325 Shares in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Purchased by Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP

Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP acquired a new position in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 3,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its position in shares of Unilever by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 6,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Unilever in the third quarter worth $211,000. Optas LLC grew its stake in shares of Unilever by 25.4% in the third quarter. Optas LLC now owns 7,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 1,446 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Unilever by 12.2% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 47,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,088,000 after acquiring an additional 5,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Americana Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Unilever by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 35,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,287,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UL stock opened at $61.78 on Monday. Unilever PLC has a 12-month low of $46.46 and a 12-month high of $65.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $63.76 and its 200 day moving average is $58.80.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th will be issued a $0.4755 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. This is a positive change from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Unilever’s payout ratio is presently 55.75%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $47.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Unilever in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Unilever to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.75.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

