Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) Shares Purchased by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,438,628 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,142 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $108,055,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BND. Anfield Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4,650.0% during the second quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 443.3% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, American National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ BND opened at $73.09 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.14. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a twelve month low of $69.36 and a twelve month high of $75.67.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st were issued a $0.2276 dividend. This represents a $2.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.22.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.