Seplat Energy Plc (LON:SEPL) Announces Dividend of $0.04

Seplat Energy Plc (LON:SEPL – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, October 29th,Upcoming Dividends.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 11th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share on Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 11th. This is an increase from Seplat Energy’s previous dividend of $0.03. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of SEPL stock opened at GBX 229 ($2.98) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.43, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.48. Seplat Energy has a fifty-two week low of GBX 118 ($1.54) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 243 ($3.16). The firm has a market capitalization of £1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 2,081.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 204.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 190.61.

Seplat Energy Company Profile

Seplat Energy Plc engages in the oil and gas exploration and production, and gas processing activities in Nigeria, the Bahamas, Italy, Switzerland, Barbados, and England. It operates through two segments, Oil and Gas. The Oil segment explores, develops, and produces crude oil. Its Gas segment produces and processes gas.

