Seplat Energy Plc (LON:SEPL) Announces Dividend of $0.04

Seplat Energy Plc (LON:SEPL – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, October 29th,Upcoming Dividends.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 11th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share on Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 11th. This is an increase from Seplat Energy’s previous dividend of $0.03. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Seplat Energy Stock Down 1.3 %
Shares of SEPL stock opened at GBX 229 ($2.98) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.43, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.48. Seplat Energy has a fifty-two week low of GBX 118 ($1.54) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 243 ($3.16). The firm has a market capitalization of £1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 2,081.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 204.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 190.61.
Seplat Energy Company Profile
