Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC Acquires New Position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 4,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $563,000.
Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Foundation Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Welltower during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Welltower in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Welltower during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Welltower during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of Welltower by 37.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. 94.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Welltower Price Performance
WELL opened at $138.20 on Friday. Welltower Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.38 and a twelve month high of $140.19. The firm has a market cap of $86.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.92, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.94.
Welltower Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 13th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 176.32%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on WELL shares. StockNews.com upgraded Welltower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Welltower from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Welltower from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Welltower from $121.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Welltower from $115.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.68.
View Our Latest Analysis on Welltower
About Welltower
Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust (“REIT”) and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people’s wellness and overall health care experience.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Welltower
- 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy
- Airbnb Stock Attracts Attention With Strong Cash Flow Strategy
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 11/4 – 11/8
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- Trump’s Return: Which Sectors Will Benefit Most?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.