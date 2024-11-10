Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC Acquires New Position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 4,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $563,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Foundation Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Welltower during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Welltower in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Welltower during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Welltower during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of Welltower by 37.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. 94.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WELL opened at $138.20 on Friday. Welltower Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.38 and a twelve month high of $140.19. The firm has a market cap of $86.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.92, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.94.

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. Welltower had a return on equity of 3.20% and a net margin of 12.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Welltower Inc. will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 13th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 176.32%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on WELL shares. StockNews.com upgraded Welltower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Welltower from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Welltower from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Welltower from $121.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Welltower from $115.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.68.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust (“REIT”) and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people’s wellness and overall health care experience.

