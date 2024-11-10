TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Shares Bought by Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC

Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 26.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,623 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the period. TransDigm Group accounts for approximately 1.7% of Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $3,743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 20.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 3,037 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,740,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the 1st quarter worth $331,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 40.3% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 1,486 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,830,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its stake in TransDigm Group by 20.3% in the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 2,023 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,492,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its position in TransDigm Group by 66.8% during the first quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 924 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,138,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other TransDigm Group news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,375.89, for a total value of $4,127,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,953,204. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,228.24, for a total transaction of $12,282,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,019,981.92. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,375.89, for a total value of $4,127,670.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,953,204. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,944 shares of company stock worth $35,823,485. 4.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TDG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,648.00 to $1,563.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,466.00 to $1,423.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on TransDigm Group from $1,435.00 to $1,555.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on TransDigm Group from $1,425.00 to $1,483.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,461.82.

TransDigm Group Stock Performance

Shares of TDG stock opened at $1,350.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.77, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.43. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a one year low of $935.84 and a one year high of $1,451.32. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,368.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,316.15.

TransDigm Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th were given a $75.00 dividend. This is a positive change from TransDigm Group’s previous special dividend of $32.50. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 4th.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

Further Reading

