First Trust S&P 500 Diversified Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NASDAQ:KNGZ) Short Interest Update

First Trust S&P 500 Diversified Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NASDAQ:KNGZ – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,900 shares, a decrease of 26.5% from the October 15th total of 16,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust S&P 500 Diversified Dividend Aristocrats ETF

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KNGZ. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust S&P 500 Diversified Dividend Aristocrats ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $111,000. Private Portfolio Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust S&P 500 Diversified Dividend Aristocrats ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $309,000. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust S&P 500 Diversified Dividend Aristocrats ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $372,000. NBC Securities Inc. raised its position in First Trust S&P 500 Diversified Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 1,138.7% in the 3rd quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 11,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 10,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its position in shares of First Trust S&P 500 Diversified Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 17,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust S&P 500 Diversified Dividend Aristocrats ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

KNGZ stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Thursday, hitting $34.12. 5,677 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,701. First Trust S&P 500 Diversified Dividend Aristocrats ETF has a 52-week low of $27.64 and a 52-week high of $34.91. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.51 and a beta of 0.83.

First Trust S&P 500 Diversified Dividend Aristocrats ETF Cuts Dividend

First Trust S&P 500 Diversified Dividend Aristocrats ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were issued a dividend of $0.203 per share. This represents a $0.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th.

The First Trust S&P 500 Diversified Dividend Aristocrats ETF (KNGZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a sector-neutral US large-cap index selected and weighted based on dividend history and yield. KNGZ was launched on Jun 20, 2017 and is issued by First Trust.

