RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) Director Sells $80,469.18 in Stock

RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM – Get Free Report) Director Frederick R. Nance sold 594 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.47, for a total value of $80,469.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,155,017.22. This represents a 6.51 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

RPM International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE RPM opened at $135.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $128.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.92. RPM International Inc. has a 52-week low of $100.56 and a 52-week high of $138.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.09. RPM International had a return on equity of 26.82% and a net margin of 8.43%. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that RPM International Inc. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current year.

RPM International Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 18th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. This is a positive change from RPM International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 18th. RPM International’s payout ratio is presently 42.77%.

RPM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho reduced their target price on RPM International from $136.00 to $134.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of RPM International from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of RPM International from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of RPM International from $107.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded RPM International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.70.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RPM International

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in RPM International by 9,945.2% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,949,479 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $209,920,000 after acquiring an additional 1,930,072 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in shares of RPM International by 2,975.6% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 200,742 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $24,290,000 after purchasing an additional 194,215 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of RPM International by 5.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,656,684 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $320,851,000 after purchasing an additional 145,070 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in RPM International by 4.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,475,784 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $158,912,000 after purchasing an additional 61,218 shares during the period. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden grew its position in RPM International by 166.7% in the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 68,800 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $8,325,000 after buying an additional 43,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

RPM International Company Profile

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coating, and traditional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance services; sealing and bonding, subfloor preparation, flooring, and glazing solutions; resin flooring systems, polyurethane, MMA waterproof, epoxy floor paint and coatings, concrete repair, and protection products; fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and manufacturing industry solutions; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; insulated building cladding materials; and concrete form wall systems.

