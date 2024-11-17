Leap Therapeutics’ (LPTX) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at HC Wainwright in a research report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $5.50 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 100.73% from the company’s previous close.

Leap Therapeutics Trading Down 5.2 %

LPTX opened at $2.74 on Friday. Leap Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.34 and a 12 month high of $5.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.58.

Institutional Trading of Leap Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LPTX. Valence8 US LP purchased a new position in shares of Leap Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $48,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Leap Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $65,000. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Leap Therapeutics by 13.0% in the third quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 321,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,000 after acquiring an additional 37,067 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Leap Therapeutics by 18.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 329,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,000 after acquiring an additional 50,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Leap Therapeutics by 268.2% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 79,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 58,094 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.46% of the company’s stock.

About Leap Therapeutics

Leap Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, acquires and develops antibody therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidates include DKN-01, a monoclonal antibody that inhibits Dickkopf-related protein 1, which is in multiple ongoing clinical trials for treating esophagogastric and gynecologic cancers; and FL-301, a monoclonal antibody that targets cells that express Claudin18.2 on their cell surface and is in phase II clinical trial, as well as two preclinical antibody programs, FL-302 and FL-501.

