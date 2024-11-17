The Goldman Sachs Group Begins Coverage on Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC)

Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Free Report) in a report released on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the health services provider’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 52.01% from the company’s previous close.

TDOC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $25.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Teladoc Health from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Teladoc Health in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.08.

Get Teladoc Health alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health Price Performance

NYSE:TDOC opened at $9.21 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Teladoc Health has a one year low of $6.76 and a one year high of $22.54.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The health services provider reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $640.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $630.50 million. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 10.06% and a negative net margin of 37.91%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Teladoc Health will post -1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, COO Michael Willem Waters sold 4,218 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.16, for a total transaction of $30,200.88. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 78,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $560,692.44. This trade represents a 5.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Mala Murthy sold 8,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.16, for a total value of $62,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 85,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $614,091.72. The trade was a 9.26 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,051 shares of company stock valued at $143,565 in the last 90 days. 0.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Teladoc Health by 148.7% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,868 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 84.5% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,048 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,854 shares during the period. Doheny Asset Management CA acquired a new position in Teladoc Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Teladoc Health in the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.82% of the company’s stock.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services worldwide. The company operates through Teladoc Health Integrated Care and BetterHelp segments. The Integrated Care segment offers virtual medical services, including general medical, expert medical, specialty medical, chronic condition management, and mental health, as well as enabling technologies and enterprise telehealth solutions for hospitals and health systems.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Teladoc Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teladoc Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.