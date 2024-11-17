RiverPark Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO)

RiverPark Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO – Free Report) by 36.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,301 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,436 shares during the period. RiverPark Advisors LLC’s holdings in Q2 were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Q2 by 54.2% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 481 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Q2 by 7,878.3% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,835 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 1,812 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Q2 by 108.1% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,856 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 964 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Q2 in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Q2 in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $173,000.

In other news, Director James Offerdahl sold 1,013 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.97, for a total value of $74,931.61. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,389,822.33. This represents a 5.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Michael S. Kerr sold 517 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.86, for a total transaction of $36,634.62. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 61,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,331,671.80. The trade was a 0.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,963 shares of company stock valued at $2,321,659 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QTWO opened at $97.12 on Friday. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.59 and a 1-year high of $105.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $83.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.08.

QTWO has been the subject of several research reports. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Q2 from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Q2 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $72.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Q2 from $86.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Compass Point boosted their price target on shares of Q2 from $91.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Q2 from $74.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.50.

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital solutions to regional and community financial institutions in the United States. The company offers Digital Banking Platform, an end-to-end digital banking platform supports its financial institution customers in their delivery of unified digital banking services across digital channels.

