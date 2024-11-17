Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL) Position Increased by RiverPark Advisors LLC

RiverPark Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Free Report) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 41 shares during the quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kinsale Capital Group were worth $549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group in the third quarter worth approximately $241,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 18.7% in the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 5,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,491,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 55.1% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 11.0% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 1.9% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 7,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,354,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. 85.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kinsale Capital Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Kinsale Capital Group from $480.00 to $475.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Kinsale Capital Group from $426.00 to $420.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Wolfe Research upgraded Kinsale Capital Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $535.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 28th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $530.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $444.00 to $471.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $455.88.

Kinsale Capital Group Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE KNSL opened at $465.24 on Friday. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $325.01 and a 52-week high of $548.47. The stock has a market cap of $10.84 billion, a PE ratio of 26.52, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $458.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $429.09.

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.60 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $418.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $359.43 million. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 28.87% and a net margin of 26.80%. The company’s revenue was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 15.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kinsale Capital Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.13%. Kinsale Capital Group’s payout ratio is currently 3.42%.

About Kinsale Capital Group

(Free Report)

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company’s commercial lines offerings include commercial property, small business casualty and property, excess and general casualty, construction, allied health, life sciences, entertainment, energy, environmental, excess professional, health care, public entity, commercial auto, inland marine, aviation, ocean marine, product recall, and railroad, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KNSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinsale Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinsale Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.