Gilbert & Cook Inc. Has $1.38 Million Holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Gilbert & Cook Inc. reduced its holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 964 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 117 shares during the quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $1,376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TDG. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in TransDigm Group by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,535,539 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,354,369,000 after buying an additional 442,182 shares in the last quarter. Darsana Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in TransDigm Group during the 2nd quarter worth $210,806,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in TransDigm Group by 108,517.8% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 48,878 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $69,755,000 after buying an additional 48,833 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in TransDigm Group by 2,868.8% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 47,069 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $60,136,000 after buying an additional 48,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in TransDigm Group by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,965,640 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,420,882,000 after buying an additional 30,393 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,401.75, for a total transaction of $4,205,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,600 shares in the company, valued at $5,046,300. This represents a 45.45 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 5,472 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,402.85, for a total transaction of $7,676,395.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,228,611.80. This represents a 20.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,944 shares of company stock worth $23,541,085. Corporate insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Trading Down 1.4 %

TransDigm Group Increases Dividend

TDG stock opened at $1,254.16 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1,366.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,319.16. The stock has a market cap of $70.52 billion, a PE ratio of 48.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.43. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $949.99 and a 1 year high of $1,451.32.

The company also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th were issued a dividend of $75.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 4th. This is a boost from TransDigm Group’s previous special dividend of $32.50.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on TDG. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on TransDigm Group from $1,625.00 to $1,515.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on TransDigm Group in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price target on TransDigm Group from $1,440.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on TransDigm Group from $1,390.00 to $1,350.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on TransDigm Group from $1,200.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TransDigm Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,461.82.

About TransDigm Group

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

